Limited Rain Chances Next Few Days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of clouds around tonight with a few isolated showers possible, mainly along and west of I-65. The clouds hang around for part of the day on Thursday, but temperatures are still expected to top out in the lower and middle 80s. Another isolated shower is not out of the question, especially in the morning.

A couple showers are not out of the question tonight and tomorrow morning, especially west of I-65. (David Wolter)

High temperatures top out in the middle 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Of course, the autumn season begins this weekend. Rain chances are now shifting into next week. An area of low pressure will start to move in from the west during the first part of the week allow for more scattered showers to develop.

September is typically a drier month of the year, but this month has been extra dry (David Wolter)

So far, the month of September has been fairly dry, so this rain would be a bit beneficial.

