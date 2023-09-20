Limited Rain Chances Next Few Days

We get that warm weather into the first day of fall, but temperatures turn a little cooler next week as rain chances increase.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of clouds around tonight with a few isolated showers possible, mainly along and west of I-65. The clouds hang around for part of the day on Thursday, but temperatures are still expected to top out in the lower and middle 80s. Another isolated shower is not out of the question, especially in the morning.

A couple showers are not out of the question tonight and tomorrow morning, especially west of...
A couple showers are not out of the question tonight and tomorrow morning, especially west of I-65.(David Wolter)

High temperatures top out in the middle 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Of course, the autumn season begins this weekend. Rain chances are now shifting into next week. An area of low pressure will start to move in from the west during the first part of the week allow for more scattered showers to develop.

September is typically a drier month of the year, but this month has been extra dry
September is typically a drier month of the year, but this month has been extra dry(David Wolter)

So far, the month of September has been fairly dry, so this rain would be a bit beneficial.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Michael Reynolds in connection to the robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
to court documents.
Man pleads guilty in Scottsville drug trafficking case
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize, was one number away from $500 million
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

Latest News

We get that warm weather into the first day of fall, but temperatures turn a little cooler next...
Wrapping up Summer
A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!
A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!
A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!
A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!
We are wrapping up the summer season with some fairly mild weather as highs get back into the...
Warmer Days Ahead