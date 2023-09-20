Scottsville native, Greg Ellis, named 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We now know more about the winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Scottsville native, Greg Ellis was this year’s winner. He said he found out he won the $360,000 dream home while watching football on Sunday after his phone began to blow up with messages. He added that it wasn’t until someone called him that he found out what was going on.

“We just talked for about five minutes...then 10 minutes later, St. Jude called me and gave me the good news,” Ellis said.

He said that entering the giveaway was a no-brainer because he and his wife give to St. Jude throughout the year anyway.

“It’s one of those charities that I’m not concerned about when I donate to that the donation is going to go to pay for large salaries and stuff, [but] that it’s going to go to help the kids,” Ellis said.

As for what he plans to do next, Ellis said that first, they need to get all of the legal aspects out of the way before deciding what to do.

“We haven’t made any complete decisions,” he said, “It’s a lot. It’s gonna depend on the capital gains taxes that we have to pay and we’re waiting to see all that before we make a decision on exactly what we want to do with it.”

When asked what he was most looking forward to with the new home, Ellis said it was the blessing that it would provide for his family.

“It’s going to be such a blessing for our family for years to come,” he said, “So I guess that’s the thing I’m thankful for.”

