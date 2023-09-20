SOKY DTF arrests 1 in Simpson County drug investigation

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - One was arrested Tuesday after the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home on West Madison Street in Franklin.

Garry Chance Bissinger, 30, of Franklin, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The SOKY DTF executed a search warrant at 827 West Madison Street after an ongoing drug investigation in Simpson County.

During the search, police found over a pound of processed marijuana, over a pound of THC wax, cocaine, paraphernalia items and firearms.

Also during the search, police reported they found a stolen firearm and a stolen ATV.

Bissinger was taken to the Simpson County Detention Center where he remains as of Wednesday on a $30,000 cash bond.

Police reported that Christina Clinard, 38, would also be indicted at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.