Tats for pups: Bowling Green tattoo studio holding fundraiser for Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s Peach Tree Tattoo is preparing for their second annual Pet Day to benefit the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

“We’re very like, pet people,” said Peach Tree Tattoo Co-Owner Aaron Cherry. “We all just, beyond tattoos, animals are a lot of our favorite things.”

Peach Tree will be offering $15 piercings and $50 flash tattoos with all proceeds going to the Humane Society.

“I think it’s neat that people are going to come and support us and get something that’s going to be on them permanently,” said Katlyn Hare, an Adoption Counselor with the BGWC Humane Society. “Every time that they look at that paw print, or that dog tattoo, they can remember what they helped us do here.”

Hare said with the recent overcrowding at the center, they’ll take all the help they can get.

“Maybe if we are able to raise enough money, we’ll be able to be able to reduce some of our adoption fees to try to move some of those animals out,” Hare said. “Usually, we have a lot of that money that goes towards our medical fund.”

While tattoos and pets may not go hand in hand, Cherry said it was important to reach out like this and help the community.

“We’re part of this community, we operate our business here. This is how I feed my family, this is where I have to live, this is where some of the people that work here have to raise their kids,” Cherry said. “You have to be a part of the community if you want the community to be successful.”

Pet day will be Saturday, September 23, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Peach Tree Tattoo located at 2708 Scottsville Road.

For more information on the BGWC Humane Society, or to make a donation, visit their website.

