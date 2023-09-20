This week’s JA People of Action is Dr. Corie Martin

This week’s JA People of Action is Dr. Corie Martin, Executive Director, Marketing and Public Relations, for Med Center Health. Dr. Martin is also an Adjunct Marketing Professor at WKU and serves as the Board Development Chair for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. In addition to serving on the JA Board, Dr. Martin serves on the Arts of Southern Kentucky Communications Committee. Her volunteer efforts include being an Advocate for the American Stroke Association as both of her parents have survived massive ischemic strokes Dr. Martin’s passion for volunteer service and dedication to her community are outstanding.

When asked about her favorite part of JA, she responded: “­­My favorite thing about JA is working with high school students to help them understand career paths and how to start working toward their goals. Junior Achievement has given me the opportunity to help young people work toward bright professional futures. Through classroom programs and mentoring programs like JA Girls, I have helped middle and high school students toward pathways that will help them achieve success both today and later in life.” Dr. Martin’s volunteer efforts with Coach Mark Spader’s Bowling Green High School class are greatly appreciated.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

