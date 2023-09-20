Three Hot Rods selected to South Atlantic League All-Star Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods have announced that three players from the 2023 roster have been selected as South Atlantic League All-Stars.

Outfielder Dru Baker, shortstop Carson Williams, and left-handed pitcher Keyshawn Askew were all rewarded for their seasons by earning SAL All-Star awards.

Baker was a mainstay in the outfield for the Hot Rods, comfortable manning every outfield position he was asked.

On top of his defense, he batted .307 with 13 homers and 39 RBI before his promotion in early August.

Baker also racked up team-leading 38 steals, and was the only Bowling Green baserunner to collect more than 20 this season.

On the infield, Carson Williams was a component of the Hot Rods success, both offensively and defensively.

The 20-year-old shortstop led the Hot Rods in long balls with 23, tying himself for second-most home runs in a single season in the Hot Rods’ history.

He also drove in 77 RBI, another team-high, while batting .254. Williams also continued his top-tier fielding, committing just five errors over 100 games at shortstop.

Askew finished his season in Bowling Green with an 8-6 record with a 3.70 ERA.

He was promoted with Baker in the beginning of August after going through his hottest streak of the year.

He started the campaign in the rotation but transitioned to the bullpen in June.

Once in the arm barn, Askew appeared in 15 games, going 6-1 with a 1.69 ERA over 42.2 innings of work. Over the same span he struck out 68 batters while walking just 15.

The Hot Rods three all-stars are the second-most for a single team this season, trailing only the Hickory Crawdads who boasted four.

