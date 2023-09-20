A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine and a slight southerly breeze will help highs reach the middle 80s today. Thursday is still mild, but with some more areas of clouds.

A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!

We officially get into the autumn season on Saturday with unseasonably warm highs in the middle 80s. Showers are then possible on Sunday and Monday. There is definitely some uncertainty in exactly how much rain we could see both days, so make sure to keep up with the latest First Alert forecast for all the updates.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Michael Reynolds in connection to the robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize, was one number away from $500 million
to court documents.
Man pleads guilty in Scottsville drug trafficking case
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

Latest News

A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!
A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!
We are wrapping up the summer season with some fairly mild weather as highs get back into the...
Warmer Days Ahead
We welcome fall with some unseasonably warm weather and also a few showers as well.
Getting a little warmer
Highs will top out near 80°
Some patchy fog this morning, then sunny skies!