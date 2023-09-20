BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine and a slight southerly breeze will help highs reach the middle 80s today. Thursday is still mild, but with some more areas of clouds.

A warmer day as we approach the end of Summer!

We officially get into the autumn season on Saturday with unseasonably warm highs in the middle 80s. Showers are then possible on Sunday and Monday. There is definitely some uncertainty in exactly how much rain we could see both days, so make sure to keep up with the latest First Alert forecast for all the updates.

