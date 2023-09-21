Bike Riders express concerns of the future of Low Hollow Trail

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - City officials have hired planning consultants to bring updates to Weldon Pete Park which brings the possibility of removing Low Hollow Trail.

Low Hollow Trail of Weldon Pete Park has served as the home trail for the Warren County Mountain Bike team for the past several years. Now, it has a chance to be removed due to city official-supported updates to the park.

“The plans that they have given forth do support a lot of outdoor recreational activity which is great but the trail that we use, the 2.2-mile low hollow trail, isn’t in those plans. That trail is used by our mountain bike team four to six hours a week, it’s what we were named after. It’s also a trail that is accessible to everyone,” said Scott Duvall, the director of the Warren County Mountain Bike team.

The mountain bike team consists of 17 riders and seven coaches. With national and state affiliations, the team travels to four or five races a year and does very well, ranking top five in the state since 2017.

With the next nearest trail being over a half hour away, those 24 individuals are now faced with a possible new reality of not being able to mountain bike in their home city.

“If this trail were removed it would make it very difficult to operate our team,” Duvall said. “We would have to travel further. Some of the parents couldn’t do it. Our kids couldn’t condition quite as well. We would have to practice on gravel trails or pavement. It just doesn’t give you the feel that a two-mile or longer mountain bike trail would. We have to practice on what is known as a single track.”

The mountain bike team and their affiliates have big goals for their home trail: using it as a headquarters to attract other mountain bike enthusiasts to compete in Bowling Green. Without Low Hollow Trail, that wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s always been my dream that Low Hollow would be a venue for the Kentucky Cycling Leagues race series,” Duvall said. “If this trail isn’t here that could never be a reality. These races bring a huge amount of people to the area. Over 400 parents, riders, and volunteers. They bring money, food, and lodging.”

The meeting revealed the first two potential rezonings of the park with more to come.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.