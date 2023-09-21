Blood Assurance in need of O-positive blood donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood Assurance’s supply of O-positive blood is critically low, according to the organization.

As of Thursday afternoon, Blood Assurance had only 110 units, which is a half-day supply.

“That’s 600 units short of where we need to be,” Blood Assurance Media Relations Coordinator Max Winitz said. “O-positive is the most common blood type, accounting for nearly 40% of the U.S. population, and is always in high demand from area hospitals.”

Winitz said as a result of the low supply, Blood Assurance officials may be forced to urge area hospitals to postpone elective surgeries until the supply stabilizes.

Donors can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule or walk in to any donation center or mobile blood drive.

All donors who give through the end of the month will be entered into a giveaway promotion for a Macbook.

Blood Assurance is giving away three of the laptops.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.