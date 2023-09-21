Blood Assurance in need of O-positive blood donations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood Assurance’s supply of O-positive blood is critically low, according to the organization.
As of Thursday afternoon, Blood Assurance had only 110 units, which is a half-day supply.
“That’s 600 units short of where we need to be,” Blood Assurance Media Relations Coordinator Max Winitz said. “O-positive is the most common blood type, accounting for nearly 40% of the U.S. population, and is always in high demand from area hospitals.”
Winitz said as a result of the low supply, Blood Assurance officials may be forced to urge area hospitals to postpone elective surgeries until the supply stabilizes.
Donors can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule or walk in to any donation center or mobile blood drive.
All donors who give through the end of the month will be entered into a giveaway promotion for a Macbook.
Blood Assurance is giving away three of the laptops.
