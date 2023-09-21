Bowling Green resident receives National Volunteer Award for commitment to cancer advocacy

The award was presented earlier this September.
The award was presented earlier this September.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kim Lindgren was awarded the ACT Lead of the Year by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) for her commitment to advocacy work and making cancer a national priority.

The fight against cancer has been a big part of Lindgren’s life for a long time.

Losing her mom to metastatic breast cancer in 2012 made it even more important to her.

“Kim is a tireless advocate who speaks out on behalf of all those fighting cancer, both in her community in Kentucky and across the country,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. “Her outstanding efforts are reflected in her ability to swiftly organize and mobilize a robust team of local volunteers to champion strong and effective public policy to help end cancer as we know it for everyone.”

This annual award is given to a lead congressional district volunteer who has demonstrated leadership in advocating for ACS CAN’s mission priority areas of cancer-related public policy.

The award was presented on Sept. 17 as part of the annual ACS CAN Leadership Summit and Lobby Day.

Nearly 700 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones met with their elected officials to urge them to support policies that increase funding for cancer research and prevention programs and address barriers that prevent diverse populations from enrolling in clinical trials.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis said he wasn't sure what was happening until someone called him
Scottsville native, Greg Ellis, named 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner
A welcome sign greets visitors to Cave City.
Cave City employee facing allegations of driving city vehicle while intoxicated
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
Police say they are still looking for Michael Reynolds in connection to the robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
Garry Bissinger
SOKY DTF arrests 1 in Simpson County drug investigation

Latest News

Hometown Showdown Lipsync Battle
T.J. Samson Community Mission Foundation presents Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle
Ellis said he wasn't sure what was happening until someone called him
Scottsville native, Greg Ellis, named 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner
Matt Powell was awarded the 2023 Mitigation Manager of the Year by KAMM.
Bowling Green’s Environmental Manager named KAMM Mitigation Manager of the Year
Jason Franks, the Chief of Police in Smiths Grove, is known as someone who prioritizes...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jason Franks