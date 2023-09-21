Bowling Green resident receives National Volunteer Award for commitment to cancer advocacy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kim Lindgren was awarded the ACT Lead of the Year by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) for her commitment to advocacy work and making cancer a national priority.

The fight against cancer has been a big part of Lindgren’s life for a long time.

Losing her mom to metastatic breast cancer in 2012 made it even more important to her.

“Kim is a tireless advocate who speaks out on behalf of all those fighting cancer, both in her community in Kentucky and across the country,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. “Her outstanding efforts are reflected in her ability to swiftly organize and mobilize a robust team of local volunteers to champion strong and effective public policy to help end cancer as we know it for everyone.”

This annual award is given to a lead congressional district volunteer who has demonstrated leadership in advocating for ACS CAN’s mission priority areas of cancer-related public policy.

The award was presented on Sept. 17 as part of the annual ACS CAN Leadership Summit and Lobby Day.

Nearly 700 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones met with their elected officials to urge them to support policies that increase funding for cancer research and prevention programs and address barriers that prevent diverse populations from enrolling in clinical trials.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.