BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds roll in along a frontal boundary this Thursday morning. Spotty showers are possible for those to our very west, otherwise the rest of us stay dry throughout the day.

Cloudy and mild Thursday!

Clouds will clear out later this afternoon allowing daytime temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s. We’re ending summer with a bang - highs are expected to reach 86 by Friday. The official first weekend of Autumn will be mild as well. Rain chances are now shifting into next week. An area of low pressure will start to move in from the west during the first part of the week allow for more scattered showers to develop.

