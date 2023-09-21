Dangerous inmate escapes custody at hospital in St. Louis; police say search underway

He should be considered dangerous. It is unknown if he is armed. (KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police are searching for a man who escaped custody while receiving treatment at a hospital in St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department reported 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd escaped from Mercy Hospital South at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the hospital from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday for treatment.

Boyd was last seen just before 4 a.m. Thursday by hospital personnel.

Surveillance video shows Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Boyd is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous. It is unknown if he is armed.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy.

Mercy South released a statement about the escape, reporting there was no physical confrontation and no one was hurt. They said there is no evidence Boyd is still on the hospital’s campus but are conducting a search of all their buildings.

A nearby school district, Lindbergh Schools, announced it is implementing lockout procedures this morning in response to the escaped inmate. The school is still in session but exterior doors will remain locked and additional security in place during student arrival.

Outside, police are searching inside cars and a drone could be seen hovering over a parking lot.

Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone seeing Boyd should immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

