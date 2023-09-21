Logan County Schools awarded $459K Stronger Connections Grant for Enhanced Student Support

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools (LCS) has been granted a boost in funding to support their commitment to students’ well-being.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has awarded the district a grant of $459,000 through the Stronger Connections Grant program.

This grant will enable LCS to strengthen its efforts in creating safe, healthy, and supportive schools, benefitting both academic and emotional development.

Logan County is one of 28 school districts statewide to receive this grant.

“The Stronger Connections grant is based on building connections with students and adding and expanding mental health and behavioral supports to the district’s resources for students and their families,” said Madison Kirby, LCS Director of Communications.

According to the KDE’s website, the goal is to bolster evidence-based school safety and climate plans in addition to other evidence-based strategies geared toward fostering secure, healthy, and nurturing educational environments.

Robbie Davis, the grant writer and Director of Pupil Personnel at LCS, expressed enthusiasm about the grant’s potential impact on their students.

“We have outstanding students in Logan County, and we want to meet their academic and emotional needs,” Davis said. “We plan to use the grant to provide coaching and professional development to our staff, specifically to support the mental health and behavioral needs of students.”

Davis emphasized that the decision to focus on mental health and behavior was informed by feedback from both staff and parents.

“In our surveys of staff and parents, both groups indicated that mental health and behavior are priority areas for support and training,” said Davis. “The Stronger Connections Grant will help us achieve this goal.”

Logan County Schools has a track record of investing in the mental well-being of their students and families.

Beyond the presence of school counselors, LCS ensures that every school within the district has access to a dedicated mental health therapist, directly benefiting students in need.

Additionally, LCS has established a partnership with CareSolace, a valuable resource that connects families with service providers specializing in mental health and addiction.

Families can easily access CareSolace through the district’s website under the “Quick Links” section.

The resources are also available to families, teachers, and staff.

“Part of this grant will also be going to supporting our teachers. Their mental health is just as important as our students. We all have to be healthy and happy in order to make education run the way that it needs to run so that all of our students are learning,” Kirby said.

Funding will be allocated to provide coaching programs and professional development courses for district teachers and staff so that they know how to address situations with students.

Logan County Schools is eager to begin implementing initiatives that will further support their students.

The district remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of its students, and it expresses its gratitude for this invaluable opportunity to enhance resources for its students’ well-being.

