Make-A-Wish set to surprise 4-year-old Kentuckian diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville girl is getting her wish granted, but she just doesn’t know it yet.

Ellie Nelson suffers from a rare form of inoperable brain cancer, at just 4-years old.

Her family tells us right now she is in the middle of Chemo-therapy for a Tecto-Giloma.

Doctors say that rare form of cancer formed on Ellie’s brain stem.

Ellie was diagnosed in 2022 after her parents noticed unusual behaviors, including having a lack of balance and not being able to walk straight.

From there, tests and labs were done to find the best form of treatment.

After 10 weeks of Chemo-therapy, Ellie started cycles of four weeks on and three weeks off.

But this hasn’t stopped Ellie from loving Disney princesses, dressing up as one each day, and dancing around in her own personal kingdom.

“It doesn’t phase her, she’ll bounce down the hallways in the doctor’s office to get her port access she runs and skips into the room to get her infusion,” Ellie’s mom, Andrea Nelson said.

Back in June, Ellie’s family worked with Ideal Market to fund a trip to Disney World, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In just one week, the community was able to raise over $20,000 for Ellie’s wish, which was more than enough.

Thursday morning, her wish is being revealed to her with a celebration at Mahr Park.

The community is invited to join them at 9:00 a.m. to see Ellie get surprised by some Disney princesses.

Our 14 News Reporter Haley Kerby will be there to share her reaction later tonight on 14 news.

