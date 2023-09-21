Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park

Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the driver “narrowly missed” a number of people, who ran to get away.

Officials said he drove in and out of the park several times, hitting several pieces of property. Police said the park had to be closed with fencing for repairs.

Officials identified the suspect as Bruce Alvey at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

According to police, Alvey is facing a minimum of four charges of attempted first-degree murder. His mugshot was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis said he wasn't sure what was happening until someone called him
Scottsville native, Greg Ellis, named 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner
A welcome sign greets visitors to Cave City.
Cave City employee facing allegations of driving city vehicle while intoxicated
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
Police say they are still looking for Michael Reynolds in connection to the robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
Garry Bissinger
SOKY DTF arrests 1 in Simpson County drug investigation

Latest News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Testimony begins in officers’ trial over death of Elijah McClain, who was put in neck hold, sedated
i-165 exit 5
A injury accident occurred off Exit 5 of I-165 early Thursday morning
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Zelenskyy returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine