T.J. Samson Community Mission Foundation presents Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle

By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Samson Community Mission Foundation will host the Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre.

Lip sync battles will include:

  • Glasgow Police Department versus the Glasgow Fire Department
  • Extreme Health Club versus the YMCA
  • Glasgow High School faculty and staff versus Barren County High School faculty and staff
  • T.J. Health Therapy and Rehabilitation Department against T.J. Nursing Department
  • South Central Bank against Edmonton State Bank.

“This event is going to be a fantastic time for the community,” said Randy Burns, Executive Director of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation. “We are thrilled by how excited the teams are and they are working hard to put together some fantastic routines that will be talked about for months to come. Beyond that, we are so happy to be connecting with so many in our community, some for the very first time, in support of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation and the work that we are doing,” he said.

The evening will start off with a Tailgate Party in front of the Plaza Theatre beginning at 5 p.m. with a chance to meet the teams, enjoy local food trucks and hear live music.

Doors to the Plaza Theatre will open at 6:30 p.m. and the first lip sync battle will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by going to hometownshowdown.com.

Proceeds from the event benefit the T.J. Community Mission Foundation.

