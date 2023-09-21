Uptown Motel residents served 60-day eviction notice following owner’s plea deal

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year-long investigation into Dilavar ‘David’ Dwivedi, owner and manager of Uptown Motel in Scottsville, the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force and Dwivedi agreed to a plea deal.

Dwivedi will forfeit the property to the City of Scottsville and avoid any jail time.

Dwivedi said he’s been selling pain pills out of the motel for the last year, though he’s been the owner of the property since 2002.

“They say, just plead guilty and everything will be alright. Here, I have served some of the people. They are all with pain problems, back pain, shoulder pain, leg and hand pain,” said Dwivedi. “They go to the doctor, and they say the doctor sometimes helps, sometimes not.”

Many of the tenants of Uptown Motel are long-term, and some explained that the motel was their only place to live after experiencing homelessness. The motel is now set to be demolished in the near future and residents are being given a 60-day eviction notice.

“I asked a couple of people but they have no answer right now of where they’re going to go, or what they’re going to do,’ said Dwivedi. “When you live in one place for that many years, 20 years, you get attached to that place mentally, physically, and emotionally. It’s really hard to get out of here right away, but slowly, we need to make up our minds of where we’re going to go now.”

Multiple tenants expressed frustration that their homes would be demolished due to the actions of the property owner. They have not heard yet whether any resources will be offered to them for housing afterward.

Allen County Sheriff Brandon Ford says residents can reach out to the Sheriff’s Department when the time comes to learn about low-income housing.

“We will reach out to some of the programs here and try to help out with placement, and there are a couple of resources here in the county and in the city,” Ford said. “We can try, if there’s places for them. It’s unfortunate because they’re low-income, they’re drug addicts, and maybe they’ll take steps toward recovery and go from there. I’m sure if they reach out, there are places that we can assist them in the future.”

While the motel’s tenants will be displaced in the coming months, Sheriff Ford believes there is a silver lining for the city.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for them, but it’s also a blessing for the city because it does attract people, unwanted people, and traffic, and as I said, the economic development and growth going on in the city, trying to make it where people feel comfortable walking up and down the streets and visiting our shops, and for the citizens of Allen County,” said Ford. “I hate to say it, but it’s a big thing because this will change the landscape of the city of Scottsville.”

There is no timeline yet for when the building will be demolished or for what will take up the property afterward.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.