Warm end to summer

The forecast looks dry and warm through the weekend. Some rain is possible next week.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm summer afternoon, temperatures are going to dip into the upper 50s towards daybreak on Friday. We could even see a few areas of fog to start the day. We are ending the summer season with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. Should feel pretty nice for those high school football games. The first day of autumn is also warm and sunny as well.

After topping out in the middle 80s, temperatures fall into the 70s for those high school...
After topping out in the middle 80s, temperatures fall into the 70s for those high school football games.

Rain chances are still not looking impressive next week. Weather models are having some difficulty understanding the overall weather pattern. For now, we are going to keep at least a few showers in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs look a little cooler compared to the weekend.

The Autumn equinox is officially at 1:50 AM Saturday morning.
The Autumn equinox is officially at 1:50 AM Saturday morning.

Fall officially begins Saturday at 1:50 am.

The forecast looks dry and warm through the weekend. Some rain is possible next week.
