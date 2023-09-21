Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million after no one wins Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $725 million, the eighth-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

Lottery players will have the chance to win Saturday. The jackpot’s cash value is $345.7 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23. While no one won the jackpot, three players matched five numbers to win at least $1 million. Two of those players were from Georgia, and one was from Texas.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

