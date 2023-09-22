Auburn, Beaver Dam mayors named to top posts with statewide organization

Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes (center), accompanied by his wife, Edna, takes the oath of office as...
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes (center), accompanied by his wife, Edna, takes the oath of office as KLC president along with the League’s new Second Vice President, Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur, and First Vice President, Benton Mayor Rita Dotson.(Kentucky League of Cities)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) – The mayors of Auburn and Beaver Dam were named as the newest leaders of a statewide alliance of cities.

The Kentucky League of Cities named Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes as the 95th president of its organization. Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur will serve as the KLC second vice president.

“I’ve always wanted to be involved in KLC because I associate it with a strong city,” Hughes said. “The growth engine for Kentucky is Kentucky cities. It has been, and it always will be, and we all need to realize that.”

Hughes was first elected to the Auburn City Council and held the job for six years. He was elected mayor in 2013.

Benton Mayor Rita Dotson was named as first vice president, according to a news release. The new leaders took the oath of office Thursday evening at the KLC Conference and Expo held in Lexington this week.

“Mayor Hughes is in tune with our members and involved. He established the League’s Mayors Forum and has often provided guidance on key economic development issues,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO James D. Chaney. “He has been an impressive leader when it comes to the growth and vitality of his city. There is no doubt he will be an impressive leader for the Kentucky League of Cities and our members.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal organizations since 1927. The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing and research.

An 18-member Executive Board and a 64-member Board of Directors govern the organization and its legislative efforts.

