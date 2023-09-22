City of Bowling Green to host 5th annual Harvest Festival Oct. 14

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fall is nearly here and that means it’s almost time for the annual Bowling Green Harvest Festival.

The festival is a free community event that Is put on at three different main venues around the city, including Circus Square Park, the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion, and Fountain Square.

There will be over 100 craft vendors, live music and entertainment, 20 different food trucks, carnival games for kids and families, and more.

“We have kid and family-friendly events,” Downtown Development Coordinator, Telia Butler said. “We have live music and entertainment for the big music buffs. We also have a whole Day of the Dead planned at Fountain Square courtesy of the WKU Spanish club, Commonwealth Coders, and Jose at Mercadito Hispano.

The Day of the Dead concept was started last year as a way to invite more cultures to participate in Harvest Fest.

“We decorated it with lots of bright colors,” Butler said. “We had two giant skeletons and we had the bright flowers and they did kind of a display of what it means for that community.”

She added that the event will also include some Instagramable areas to take pictures and easter eggs for other upcoming city events.

“You’ll find a couple of Duncan Hines Days games that are food features, you’ll find some Christmas games to kind of lead you into the Downtown Lights Up event coming up for the winter,” Butler said.

In addition, at the start of each hour, the Bowling Green Fire Department will drop a giant pumpkin from the top[ of their ladder at Circus Square Park, which Butler said is one of her favorite parts.

“We do a countdown and splat, the pumpkin drops and it goes everywhere,” she said. “It’s a spectacle and the kids absolutely love it. The DJ will kind of hype the crowd up for the last 15 minutes before the drop and everyone in the entire park will kind of come over to where the pumpkin drop is.”

Last year, the festival had nearly 9,000 people in total show up to the event.

The Harvest Festival takes place Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit, the BG Downtown Harvest Festival Facebook page or click here.

