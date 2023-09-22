Community partners help to curb youth gun violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It takes more than just city leaders and police to help curb gun violence. It also takes community partners.

The One Lexington program works with community partners to help get youth off the streets.

Whether you’re in the booth or in the dugout, One Lexington’s community partners are planting seeds of change through action.

“Even though its a small portion of us, that small amount of change is making other kids say hey...they’re doing it, so maybe we should try to do this, or maybe we can help our friend.” Music producer and One Lexington community partner, J.K. Wyche said.

Wyche is giving kids a new voice by letting them share their own stories behind the mic.

“Hip Hop is something you live, rap is something you do. It’s totally different. Hip Hop is showing and proving what it can do and how it can improve your creativity and help you improve your life.”

Over at Kenawood Park, Coach Mino, another One Lexington Partner, is also making a difference for Lexington’s youth.

Through sports, like baseball, Coach Mino is providing a safe place.

“My first set of kids are in high school now and they’re doing well in school and on the field. It brings a smile to my face knowing I had something to do with that,” Coach Mino said.

Throughout the past year, One Lexington statistics show gun violence decreased among youth and young adults in Lexington.

“Just having them at baseball practice, three or four times a week and in a tournament at 12, 13 years old when they could be on the corner doing something they’re not supposed to, it helps out.” Coach Mino said.

As one lexington community partners Wyche and Mino take their own experiences and show the younger generation how to learn from it.

