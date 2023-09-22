Glasgow man arrested after robbery at U.S. Bank

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department was dispatched to 100 Wall Street at U.S Bank in reference to a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject identified as Adam J. Wood of Glasgow.

He had entered the bank handing the teller a note that stated “I have a gun, give me $500.00″.

The teller handed Wood the money and he left through the front door of the bank. The stolen money was recovered, and there were more customers inside the bank however there were no injuries.

Wood was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

