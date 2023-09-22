‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon

A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter. (Source: CNN, COURTNEY RICH, THORNTON FD, MICHIGAN STATE POLICE)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mother in Utah was running on fumes during a recent marathon until she got an assist from a very unexpected running mate.

Sometimes you just need a little push from a helping hand.

And such was the case with Courtney Rich, a marathon-running mother, who found herself struggling to finish the final mile of a race.

“I could feel my legs slowing down and I was thinking I was going to disappoint my kids,” Rich said.

But it was one of her kids who came to her rescue.

Rich’s 10-year-old daughter Avery jumped in and helped her down the final stretch.

“It took me a second and then I realized it was Avery in her Crocs running with me!” the mother said.

Avery added, “I saw another little girl finish with her mom and my mom was struggling even more than that. So, I was thinking she needs it, I have to do this.”

Rich said Avery’s supportive surprise gesture made all the pain go away and the pair crossed the finish line hand in hand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I165 INJURY
Police respond to injury accident on I-165
There is no timeline for when the building will be demolished or what will be built in its place.
Uptown Motel residents served 60-day eviction notice following owner’s plea deal
Ellis said he wasn't sure what was happening until someone called him
Scottsville native, Greg Ellis, named 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged

Latest News

President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention
A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas...
Truck driver helps family stranded on side of road in Texas heat: ‘I’m glad I was there’
This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's office, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York, shows...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention
The new leaders took the oath of office Thursday evening at the KLC Conference and Expo held in...
Auburn, Beaver Dam mayors named to top posts with statewide organization