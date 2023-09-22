Kentucky NAACP convention happening this weekend

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky chapters of the NAACP are holding the 76th annual state convention in Richmond.

The theme this year is “Advocating for Equity and Justice: It Begins With Me!”

All 24 branches throughout the Commonwealth will be on EKU’s campus all weekend long.

They will have break-out sessions to discuss a variety of topics like activism, mental and physical health and leadership.

Leaders feel progress has been slipping away.

Their example are obstacles in Black voter registration and the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse affirmative action within the realms of higher education.

“We feel like what progress we’ve made, we are starting to see that slip away, and we want to reinforce the fact that number one, we got to make a commitment ourselves to do something about it,” said Richmond Madison County NAACP Program Leader John black. “That’s why we end it with ‘It begins with me.’”

the NAACP of Kentucky is nonpartisan.

The organization invited gubernatorial candidates Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron to attend the conference.

Beshear made an appearance Friday morning.

The NAACP of Kentucky says Cameron did not accept the invite.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.