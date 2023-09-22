BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are ending the summer season with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. Should feel pretty nice for those high school football games. The first day of autumn is also warm and sunny as well.

Summer going out with a bang today!

Rain chances are still not looking impressive next week. Weather models are having some difficulty understanding the overall weather pattern. For now, we are going to keep at least a few showers in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs look a little cooler compared to the weekend.

