Traffic impacts expected during Med Center Health 10K Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Med Center Health 10K Classic races on Saturday are expected to bring traffic impacts to areas around WKU and downtown.

The race includes a closed course, and closures are expected to be in place by 7:15 a.m. A 5K walk and run begins at WKU’s Houchens Industries LT Smith Stadium at 7:30 a.m.

Other races start at staggering times but the entire course on and off campus will be cleared by 11 a.m., according to a notice issued Friday by the city of Bowling Green.

The 5K and 10K races feature a course traveling near Western Kentucky University’s campus along University Boulevard and along Regents and Chestnut streets toward downtown. The finish line is at the football stadium.

The course map includes water stops. Other street closures outside the route will also be in place to keep runners separated from motorists.

University Boulevard will be open between Old Morgantown Road and Russellville Road, offering people access to WKU parking structures.

