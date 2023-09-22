Warm Fall Weekend Ahead

Dry and warm start to autumn, but we could be getting some beneficial rain showers next week.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is going to be a dry evening and temperatures are expected to fall into the 70s, 60s, and eventually 50s on the overnight.

The equinox occurs officially at 1:10 AM
The equinox occurs officially at 1:10 AM(David Wolter)

THE WEEKEND: We get into the fall season on Saturday with more sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 80s. There will be a light northeasterly breeze as humidity levels stay on the low side. Sunday looks just as good; possibly a degree or two cooler during the day.

The weekend looks dry and mild, but we could see some rain next week.
The weekend looks dry and mild, but we could see some rain next week.(David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances are still not overly high next week, but a broad area of low pressure will combine with some leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Ophelia to allow for at least a few showers by mid-week. The best chance for rain may be for areas along and east of I-65. We will continue to keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

The forecast looks dry and warm through the weekend. Some rain is possible next week.
Dry, warm end to summer