Warm Fall Weekend Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is going to be a dry evening and temperatures are expected to fall into the 70s, 60s, and eventually 50s on the overnight.

The equinox occurs officially at 1:10 AM (David Wolter)

THE WEEKEND: We get into the fall season on Saturday with more sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 80s. There will be a light northeasterly breeze as humidity levels stay on the low side. Sunday looks just as good; possibly a degree or two cooler during the day.

The weekend looks dry and mild, but we could see some rain next week. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances are still not overly high next week, but a broad area of low pressure will combine with some leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Ophelia to allow for at least a few showers by mid-week. The best chance for rain may be for areas along and east of I-65. We will continue to keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

