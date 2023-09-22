White House announces new office of gun violence prevention

By Stetson Miller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden Administration announced the first-of-its kind White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made the announcement about the new office of gun violence prevention on Friday afternoon in the Rose Garden of the White House.

The office will be dedicated to focusing on implementing executive and legislative actions that could help reduce gun violence.

“After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message the same message to all over the country. I’ve been to every mass shooting. Do something. Please do something,” said President Biden. “My administration has been working relentlessly to do something.”

The office will be led by Vice President Harris and its goals currently include steps like ensuring that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is fully implemented and also ensuring that the president’s executive actions on gun violence are also implemented.

Several lawmakers and families of victims of gun violence came to the White House for the announcement including Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-GA) who lost her son to gun violence.

“The historic creation of the gun of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention marks a new era in the fight to keep us all safe. The office will increase coordination between states and ensure proper implementation of the gun safety legislation that we have already passed in Congress,” said Rep. McBath.

Other lawmakers who have been pushing for gun reforms like Tennessee State Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson also came and said the development of the office is big moment for the country and can help it be better prepared to handle gun violence.

“This is a significant moment for our country in prioritizing the greatest killer of our children, which is gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is an opportunity for this White House and this administration to show the country that this matters and that they are going to do everything in their power to prevent these mass tragedies from happening,” said Pearson.

“Just like you have FEMA, if there’s a natural disaster, a hurricane, tornado, this office of gun violence prevention is going to respond to the emergency, to the crisis of mass shootings,” said Jones.

