WKU holds ‘Extra Yard Ticket Deal’ for teachers ahead of MTSU game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football takes on MTSU Thursday, Sept. 28, at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

All fans are encouraged to wear Red!

WKU will be holding Extra Yard For Teachers, to show the impact all teachers have on their students. To thank teachers, WKU is offering tickets for as low as $15 THROUGH THIS LINK for all teachers.

In addition to the ticket offer for teachers, students have a great way to support their teachers. Each purchase of a full-price, adult ticket can claim two free youth tickets (8th grade or younger) at Gates 3 or 4 on gameday to help WKU red out MTSU.

