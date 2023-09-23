Football Friday Night 9-22-23: Week 6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd duo is back in the studio for Week 6 of high school football around the region.

Spartans cruise to a 47-13 win over Greenwood.

FINAL

South Warren 47

Greenwood 13

Panthers won 34-12

FINAL

Daviess County 34

Warren Central 12

Raiders won 33-12

FINAL

Hopkinsville 12

Warren East 33

Purples shut out Ohio County 57-0.

FINAL

Bowling Green 57

Ohio County 0

Wildcats won 43-16

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson 43

Butler County 16

Cougars shut out Calloway 34-0.

FINAL

Calloway County 0

Logan County 34

Todd County Central defeats Russellville 41-26.

FINAL

Todd County Central 41

Russellville 26

Dragons won 33-0

FINAL

Green County 33

Barren County 0

SCORES

POTW

Warren Central's Jeremiah Taylor earns the FFN Week 6 Play of the Week

