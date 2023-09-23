Football Friday Night 9-22-23: Week 6
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd duo is back in the studio for Week 6 of high school football around the region.
FINAL
South Warren 47
Greenwood 13
FINAL
Daviess County 34
Warren Central 12
FINAL
Hopkinsville 12
Warren East 33
FINAL
Bowling Green 57
Ohio County 0
FINAL
Franklin-Simpson 43
Butler County 16
FINAL
Calloway County 0
Logan County 34
FINAL
Todd County Central 41
Russellville 26
FINAL
Green County 33
Barren County 0
SCORES
POTW
