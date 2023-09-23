Franklin man indicted for attempted murder

By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man previously arrested and released on bond has been arrested again and indicted for attempted murder.

This stems from an incident back on July 4, 2023.

Orenthial J. Gamble, 42, of Franklin, was charged with attempted murder and fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Simpson Circuit Court.

According to court records, Franklin Police Criminal Investigations Unit was notified of an attempted shooting on July 4.

Detectives were told a male came to the Police Department to report that a male called “Hungry Jack” attempted to shoot him in the head.

“Hungry Jack” was later identified as Gamble.

The male stated to police, according to the arrested citation, that his brother and “Hungry Jack” had been in numerous fights and arguments over the past few years. He stated that on July 4, the date of the report, “Hungry Jack” saw the man and his brother driving through town and pulled his vehicle next to theirs to talk.

According to court records, the two parties began to argue and Gamble produced a firearm.

Gamble allegedly put a firearm to another man’s head and pulled the trigger during an argument at the intersection of Bell Street and John J. Johnson Avenue.

The citation said the other man told police he heard “click sounds” from the gun. However, no shots were fired.

Police observed Gamble walking from his West Washington Street home while police were conducting surveillance of the residence.

The citation says Gamble barricaded himself inside the residence.

Further law enforcement officers responded and un-holstered numerous firearms.

Gamble eventually surrendered to authorities and was arrested 30 minutes after the argument between Gamble and another man, who was not identified in the citation.

A search warrant was executed at the residence on West Washington Street.

Potential evidence was located inside the residence.

According to court records, Gamble was arrested and taken to the Simpson County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

A motion was filed for a bond reduction, but was denied by Hon. Mark A. Thurmond.

Gamble was indicted Sept. 13. and arraigned Sept. 18.

On Sept. 20, Gamble entered a not-guilty plea.

A Discovery Conference is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023.

