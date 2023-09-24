Campbellsville dominates possession to hold off Union, 37-27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Campbellsville University Fighting Tigers hosted the Union College Bulldogs for this year’s homecoming game Saturday. The Tigers’ consistent, possessive offense and steadfast second-half defense brought Campbellsville to the 37-27 victory.

The first drive for each team did not bring any points to the scoreboard, as neither offense made it to the opposite side of the field. Colin Fratus made a successful field goal attempt during the Tigers’ second drive though. Shortly after, Tyler Ballard recovered a fumble from Union that tumbled into the endzone, finishing in a touchdown with the Tiger recovery. Campbellsville’s third drive started with an incomplete pass from Jagger Gillis to Patrick Oden intercepted by the Bulldogs, switching the play to Union’s third drive. The Bulldogs made their way to the scoreboard with two successful field goal attempts during the fourth plays of their third and fourth drives. The Tigers kept the lead at the end of the first quarter though, 9-6.

Within the beginning minutes of the second quarter, Gillis gained yards through the air for the Tigers and then ran in a 16-yard touchdown which was followed by the successful kick attempt from Fratus. The Bulldogs did not score in their first three drives of the second quarter due to the stifling Campbellsville defense. Inversely, Gillis coordinated down the field, including a 36-yard pass to Andre Siler, and then connected with Jack Busey with a two-yard pass, ending in another touchdown and continuing to widen the Tigers’ lead. In their remaining drives of the second quarter, the Tigers did not score any further, while the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns within the last 30 seconds. At the end of the first half, the Tigers remained in the lead, 23-20.

The third quarter started with Union’s possession. However, the Bulldogs could not get anything going. As the Tigers gained control over the ball, Gillis successfully passed the ball to Ashton Auker for a 43-yard touchdown. Although neither team scored during their respective second drives, the Tigers struck back with Tre Bass rushing for 21 yards, finishing in a touchdown. With less than five minutes left on the clock, Union’s offense retaliated with a touchdown of their own. Going into the last quarter, the Tigers remained in the lead with a ten-point advantage, 37-27.

The final quarter came to a slow offensive start, with neither team scoring in their first three drives. However, the Bulldogs’ second drive ended as CJ Cutliff intercepted Union’s pass after 11 plays. Campbellsville gained a few yards during their third drive, remaining firm on the defense but with no further points added to their score. Both teams’ defenses fiercely battled each other’s offense, as the scoreboard remained the same for the rest of the quarter. At the end of the game, the Tigers took the win over the Bulldogs, 37-27.

At the end of the game, the Bulldogs collected 321 total yards compared to the Tigers’ 408. The huge difference was Campbellsville’s time of possession: they held the ball for 36:50 compared to Union’s 23:02. Ellis Reed led defensively in tackles for the Tigers with six while Keeland Lemar, Jayden Cray, and Amaucheckukwu Nnaji-Collins all had two sacks each. Auker and Busey caught their touchdowns through the air and Bass and Gillis each got one on the ground. The leading receiver was Andre Siler with seven receptions for 117 yards.

The Tigers will be back in action, traveling to Lebanon, Tennessee, to go against the Cumberland University Phoenix on September 30th, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.