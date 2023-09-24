Sunday is looking sunny and gorgeous!

Rain chances arrive starting on Monday
By Dana Money
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a great start to Fall with highs up in the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow will bring another day of warm temperatures and a few more clouds.

A few slight rain chances will begin as we roll into Monday with isolated showers, better opportunities will show as we move into Wednesday as a cold front passes through the region. We won’t see a total washout for our viewing area, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella on you Monday through Friday as we see chances through rain all of next week. Temperatures will hover right around 80° for highs through this week, so it’ll be comfortable through this week.

