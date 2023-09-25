2 fatalities occurred in a three-car accident in Franklin

Police respond.
Police respond.
By Presley Allen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s department has confirmed that two people died in a car crash late Saturday night.

The crash occurred on the US-31W Bowling Green Road.

A resident witnessed the crashed cars and shared a post regarding the incident.

The post read, “Last night on my way back from Bowling Green after dropping [off] one of my speakers off around midnight. I came across a horrible 3 car accident I know at least 1 person died because there was no [way] for us to get him out and he burned to death I can’t get the picture out of my head. Please put your phone down I know at least one person was on the phone when it happened because we found the phone with the person on the other end screaming [,] ‘what happened’ and yelling their name. We thought we found a live victim. I pray for all those involved and their families this morning. I know what it is like to receive that phone call.”

Franklin Simpson County Ambulance Service, Franklin Simpson Fire and Rescue, Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kentucky State Police Department all responded to the scene.

The Kentucky State Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

