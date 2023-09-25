Barren County man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting

Cody N. Bacon pleaded guilty to four charges in connection to the shooting death of his brother...
Cody N. Bacon pleaded guilty to four charges in connection to the shooting death of his brother and sister-in-law in 2021.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County man has pleaded guilty to four charges after shooting two people in 2021.

Cody N. Bacon, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and two county of first-degree wanton endangerment on Sept. 21 in Barren Circuit Court.

The charges stem from the Sept. 2, 2021, shooting of his brother and sister-in-law. Police arrived at the scene in the 300 block of North Race Street and found Bacon holding a gun.

Police found 24-year-old David A. Pace and 22-year-old Brittany R. Pace dead inside a nearby home. Bacon said he shot the two because he “was tired of his brother and sister-in-law arguing/fussing with the children.”

Prosecutors in Barren County are recommending a sentence of life without probation or parole until Bacon has served at least 25 years. They originally were seeking the death penalty.

A presentence investigation is underway, according to court records obtained by WBKO. Bacon will be sentenced on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

Bacon is being represented by Lauren Hunter and Wesley Boyarski.

