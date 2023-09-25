Bowling Green Parks & Recreation to host ‘Tree Week’ Oct. 6-15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting a ‘Tree Week’ from October 6 through the 15th to celebrate trees and their overall importance.

“Sometimes we get complacent and we forget all the wonderful things trees do,” Jared Weaver said.

Weaver is an arborist and forester with the city parks. He added that, in short, Tree Week is a celebration of trees and all of the things they do for us. He added that it started in Northern Kentucky as a way to encourage people to plant trees and enjoy their benefits.

“It’s to help people promote tree planting, as well as just get outside in the cooler weather,” he said, “Summer’s a bit hot. So we want to get outside when it’s comfortable and enjoy the great trees.”

He added that one of the reasons Tree Week is important is because it gets people out in nature.

“We’re trying to encourage people to get outside and enjoy all the benefits of trees to celebrate them, celebrate the clean air and clean water they provide, and just get out be among the trees,” Weaver said.

If you want to celebrate or take part in Tree Week, the city already has several activities planned for you to do, including a tree planting class at the UK extension office on Russellville Road.

“We’ve got a list of places people can go like the city parks, of course, county parks, the Baker Arboretum, Mammoth Cave National Park... there are all kinds of great ways to get out and enjoy the trees,” Weaver said, ”There’s kayaking on the rivers, locally, where you can get out under the tree canopy. You can walk in the city parks, you can just walk down a city street and enjoy the shade of the trees in our city.”

If you would like to host your own celebration for Tree Week, click here. The deadline to apply is October 1.

For more information on Tree Week, visit the city of Bowling Green’s Facebook page or bgky.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.