Caregivers accused of manslaughter appear for pre-trial conference

All three former caregivers will have an additional pre-trial conference on December 4.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Bowling Green caregivers charged with abuse and neglect of an adult and manslaughter appeared in Warren County Circuit Court today for their pre-trial conference.

Alexander Leonard, Lonnie Leonard, and Tiffany McCoy, all appeared before Judge J.B. Hines for the abuse, neglect, and death of 44-year-old Jazzmyne R. Fike.

Back in May, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a call of a deceased woman on Gary Avenue, where they discovered Fikes’ remains.

At the time of her death, she weighed 52 lbs and had exposed bones and wounds actively being eaten by maggots. Fikes also had cigarette burns along her back, allegedly from the Leonards and McCoy.

Today in court, attorneys for the three former caregivers and the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Kori Beck Bumgarner all said that additional discovery was needed, and pending outstanding evidence.

They are scheduled for an additional pre-trial conference on Dec. 4 at 9 a.m.

