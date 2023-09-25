Kenadee Coyle earns CUSA Offensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in her career, WKU rightside hitter Kenadee Coyle was named the CUSA Offensive Player of the Week. Conference USA announced volleyball’s slate of weekly award winners Monday, as the No. 25 Tops swept the weekend against UTEP in the first weekend of conference action.

While collecting her new career-high 18 kills in a match, the junior had back-to-back error-free matches against UTEP over the weekend. The 6′1″ lefty was hitting .621 in Friday evening’s four-set round up, while posted a .615 hitting clip against the Miners defense – her combined .619 hitting percentage over the two matches leads the league in the first weekend of conference match ups.

Offensive Player of the Week:

Kenadee Coyle, WKU

Defensive Player of the Week:

Mandi Morioka, FIU

Setter of the Week:

Ellie Garrett, Jax State

Freshman of the Week:

Hana Aiana, Jax State

The Tops get a week off before heading on the road to take on Liberty starting on Oct. 3rd.

