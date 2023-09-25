Lady Tops finish third in Lady Paladin Invitational

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Sep. 25, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Women’s Golf Team played in the Lady Paladin Invitational this past weekend in Greenville, South Carolina gaining early position for third overall on the team leaderboard and never relinquished the position.

Catie Craig, Sarah Arnold, and Averi Cline were the leaders for the Lady Tops throughout this tournament. Craig continued her stellar play following the Jennifer Duke Invitational, finishing as the individual runner-up for this tournament. Craig secured her spot near the top of the leaderboard following a 2-under 70 final round Craig also led the tournament in total birdies with 15.

Graduate student Sarah Arnold built off her top-10 finish at the Jennifer Duke Invitational. Tying with fellow Lady Topper Averi Cline for 13th overall. Cline and Arnold both shot an even-216 for the tournament. Arnold showed her resilience throughout the tournament, climbing up the board in the final round by 10 spots. Arnold put a stamp on her performance with back-to-back birdies on the final holes. Averi Cline shot an even score on the day to secure her spot in the top 15.

Senior Addie Westbrook notched a top-50 finish as well for the team. Westbrook tied for 40th in the tourney, scoring a 7-over 223 total for the Invitational.

Competing as an individual, Rachel Rich moved up the board 22 spots after this final round. Rich tied with WKU teammate Sydney Hackett for 43rd on the leaderboard. The Lady Tops led the entire field in total birdies and finished third in Par 3′s.

The squad will be back in action for the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU. The Lady Tops will tee off in Lakewood Ranch, Florida on October 14th.

Results – Team Final

T1. Furman (-5)

T1. Augusta (-5)

3. WKU (-2)

4. North Florida (+7)

5. James Madison (+11)

Results--Individual Final

1. Anna Morgan, Furman (-13)

2. Catie Craig, WKU (-8)

3. Anna Shultse, Nevada (-7)

4. Kaiyuree Moodley, Charlotte (-5)

T5. Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida (-4)

Results-- WKU Final

2nd. Catie Craig– 67, 71, 70 – 208 (-8)

T13th. Sarah Arnold – 74, 73, 69 – 216 (E)

T13th. Averi Cline– 70, 74, 72 – 216 (E)

T40th. Addie Westbrook—73, 80, 71 —224 (+8)

T43rd. Rachel Rich- 75, 74, 75 —224 (+8)

T43rd. Sydney Hackett 73, 80 – 153 (+9) (individual)

