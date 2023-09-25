Police searching for missing Glasgow man

John Price
John Price(Barren County Sheriffs Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Glasgow man.

John Price, 50, was last seen leaving his home in Barren County around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police believe he drove his 2006, 4-door gold Hyundai Elantra to Glasgow.

Police discovered his vehicle in a rural area near the Center Community in Metcalfe County abandoned over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-651-2771 or 270-651-5151.

