Police searching for missing Glasgow man
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Glasgow man.
John Price, 50, was last seen leaving his home in Barren County around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police believe he drove his 2006, 4-door gold Hyundai Elantra to Glasgow.
Police discovered his vehicle in a rural area near the Center Community in Metcalfe County abandoned over the weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to call 270-651-2771 or 270-651-5151.
