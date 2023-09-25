Some Rain Possible This Week

We have a rainfall deficit of more than 2.50" this month, so any rain will be a good thing.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is a dry start to the week, but we are looking at some rain in the forecast by the middle of the week. Tonight is going to be clear and nice with lows settling to around 60. We get more sunshine on Tuesday with some extra afternoon clouds. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Expect highs in the middle, even upper 80s. The trend stays unseasonably warm through the end of September. Long-range weather models are even hinting on the extra mild weather to continue into early October.

Temperatures look to stay unseasonably warm as we make the turn into October
Temperatures look to stay unseasonably warm as we make the turn into October(David Wolter)

An area of low pressure will swing over our way Wednesday into Thursday. That is going allow for more clouds along with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with a few of the storms.

We could certainly use the rain and we look to get some, especially Wednesday and Thursday
We could certainly use the rain and we look to get some, especially Wednesday and Thursday(David Wolter)

The low moves away Thursday night, meaning we get a dry forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

Some Rain This Week
Turning sunny and mild for Monday!
Daily chances for rain for the first week of Fall!
Better rain chances arrive midweek
Sprinkles possible Monday & Tuesday