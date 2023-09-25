Sports Connection 9-24-23: Warren East Volleyball and Greenwood Soccer
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb discuss WKU Football’s latest game against Troy. Then recap week six of high school football. Later they talk to the senior squad of the Warren East Volleyball team: Makenna Rine, Baleigh Young, Jamie Phelps and Jada Knight. Afterwards they talk to Greenwood Boys Soccer Head Coach Eric Bowers.
