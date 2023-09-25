Sprinkles possible Monday & Tuesday

Better rain chances arrive midweek
By Dana Money
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was warm and dry for many with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Tomorrow stays warm and dry for many with the exception of a few sprinkles throughout our viewing area.

Better rain chances arrive midweek

Tuesday looks similar with highs in nearing the middle 80s and a few chances for light rain and sprinkles. Better opportunities for rain will arrive as we roll into Wednesday and Thursday as a stationary front parks over our region. Though its not looking like an all-out washout, many areas will likely pick up some much needed rainfall. We’ll start to dry out next weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams was also the kicker for her middle school football teams.
Barren Co. High School football welcomes first female kicker in program history
Gamble allegedly put a firearm to another man’s head and pulled the trigger during an argument...
Franklin man indicted for attempted murder
Country artist and Russellville native Adam Mac made the announcement on social media Thursday...
Gay country artist pulls out of Kentucky festival following calls of protests
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 9-22-23: Week 6
The BG Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 14.
City of Bowling Green to host 5th annual Harvest Festival Oct. 14

Latest News

Better rain chances arrive midweek
Sprinkles possible Monday & Tuesday
Rain chances arrive starting on Monday
Sunday is looking sunny and gorgeous!
Rain chances arrive starting on Monday
Sunday is looking sunny and gorgeous!
Dry and warm start to autumn, but we could be getting some beneficial rain showers next week.
Dry weekend ahead