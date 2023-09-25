Sprinkles possible Monday & Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was warm and dry for many with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Tomorrow stays warm and dry for many with the exception of a few sprinkles throughout our viewing area.

Better rain chances arrive midweek

Tuesday looks similar with highs in nearing the middle 80s and a few chances for light rain and sprinkles. Better opportunities for rain will arrive as we roll into Wednesday and Thursday as a stationary front parks over our region. Though its not looking like an all-out washout, many areas will likely pick up some much needed rainfall. We’ll start to dry out next weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

