Turning sunny and mild for Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Folks north of Bowling Green will continue a few spotty showers through the next few hours. All of us will be dry and mild this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s again!

Daily chances for rain for the first week of Fall!

Tuesday looks similar with highs in nearing the middle 80s and a few chances for light rain and sprinkles. Better opportunities for rain will arrive as we roll into Wednesday and Thursday as a stationary front parks over our region. Though its not looking like an all-out washout, many areas will likely pick up some much needed rainfall. We’ll start to dry out next weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.