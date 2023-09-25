Turning sunny and mild for Monday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Folks north of Bowling Green will continue a few spotty showers through the next few hours. All of us will be dry and mild this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s again!

Daily chances for rain for the first week of Fall!

Tuesday looks similar with highs in nearing the middle 80s and a few chances for light rain and sprinkles. Better opportunities for rain will arrive as we roll into Wednesday and Thursday as a stationary front parks over our region. Though its not looking like an all-out washout, many areas will likely pick up some much needed rainfall. We’ll start to dry out next weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams was also the kicker for her middle school football teams.
Barren Co. High School football welcomes first female kicker in program history
Country artist and Russellville native Adam Mac made the announcement on social media Thursday...
Gay country artist pulls out of Kentucky festival following calls of protests
Gamble allegedly put a firearm to another man’s head and pulled the trigger during an argument...
Franklin man indicted for attempted murder
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
The BG Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 14.
City of Bowling Green to host 5th annual Harvest Festival Oct. 14

Latest News

Folks north of Bowling Green will continue a few spotty showers through the next few hours.
Daily chances for rain for the first week of Fall!
Better rain chances arrive midweek
Sprinkles possible Monday & Tuesday
Better rain chances arrive midweek
Sprinkles possible Monday & Tuesday
Rain chances arrive starting on Monday
Sunday is looking sunny and gorgeous!