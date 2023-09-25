UK Men’s Basketball announces two exhibition games

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have added two exhibition games against in-state opponents.

In a news release on Monday, the program announced they will host Georgetown College on Oct. 27. John Calipari’s squad will also face Kentucky State University on Nov. 2 as part of the Unity Series.

The Wildcats have faced Georgetown on two previous occasions with Calipari as head coach, winning both matchups including the most recent meeting back in 2019, 80-53.

Kentucky will face the Thorobreds for the second season in a row, winning last season’s contest, 111-53.

Both contests will take place inside Rupp Arena.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

