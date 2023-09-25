WKU Set To Unveil Softball and Soccer Complex In Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU and WKU Athletics are set to unveil the state-of-the-art Soccer/Softball Complex in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public.

The complex will serve as home to both the soccer and softball programs with dedicated locker rooms, coach’s offices, training turf with batting cages, athletic training and nutrition space, and a team room/classroom.

The complex is located at 1777 Creason St., Bowling Green, KY 42101 and parking is available for those attending in the Creason Lot.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.