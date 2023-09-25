WKU Soccer earns sixth tie of the season, tying with Jacksonville State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-6, 1-0-1 CUSA) played to a 1-1 draw at Jacksonville State (5-5-2, 0-1-2 CUSA) on Sunday afternoon.

WKU was first on the board, scoring in the 77th minute. Rebecca Roth found Katie Erwin in the box and Erwin made a move to get around the defender and sent it into the back of the net. With under a minute to play, Jacksonville State tied the match with a goal of their own.

It was Erwin’s fifth goal of the season and 15th of her career. She is now three goals away from entering the top 10 all-time at WKU.

Goalkeeper finished the game with a save, but made several plays on the ball to keep Jacksonville State from getting a shot off.

The Tops finished the game with nine shots with three being on goal. Kayla Meyer had three of those shots and Georgia Liapis had two. Aspen Seaich, Anna Isger and Olivia Cooke also notched shots.

The Lady Toppers will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 29 against FIU at the WKU Soccer Complex. First kick is set for 6 p.m.

