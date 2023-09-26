Adairville School’s Cardinal’s Nest rewards students for good behavior

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Adairville Elementary School in Logan County has taken a creative approach to promoting positive behavior among its students with the launch of The Cardinal’s Nest.

The Cardinal’s Nest is a unique school store where students can redeem their Class Dojo points for exciting prizes.

Class Dojo is a widely used behavior management platform that allows teachers to track and reward students’ behavior. Adairville School has harnessed the power of this platform to reinforce good conduct by providing students with a tangible incentive through The Cardinal’s Nest.

The concept is simple: students accumulate Class Dojo points for demonstrating positive behaviors, such as being respectful, responsible, and engaged in their studies. These points can then be used to shop at The Cardinal’s Nest, an on-campus store stocked with a variety of appealing items, from stationery and toys to books and school supplies.

“The past couple of years we’ve noticed that it implements good behavior but what were they actually getting out of that,” said Para-educator Kayla Wyatt. “So we all came together and we decided that we wanted to give them something.”

What they have given the students is a goal to work toward. The students see what they want, know how many points they need, and how hard they need to work.

“Students are rewarded based on our Cardinal Expectations which are bring your best, do the right thing, and being kind, because at Adairville School success starts now,” said Assistant Principal Cindy Beason

The store, adorned with the school’s mascot, the cardinal, is open to all students as they earn points. Students can peruse the selection and decide how they want to use their accumulated points. Notably, this initiative has garnered strong support from teachers and parents alike, who view it as a fun and motivating way to promote positive conduct in and out of the classroom.

“As a school, we made the store but as a community with Southern Heights Baptist Church and Adairville Baptist Church and our own PTO and some of us teachers wholeheartedly put our hearts into this and we wanted to make this as big as we could,” Wyatt said. “We have had donations from all over and it has just been a miraculous thing to watch just how much the community is standing behind us and our positive reinforcements.”

The Cardinal’s Nest not only encourages good behavior but also fosters a sense of community within the school. By giving students a sense of ownership and responsibility for their choices, the store is helping them develop valuable life skills that extend beyond the classroom.

“By focusing on positive reinforcement, we are creating a culture where all kids feel safe and just an environment that’s conducive to learning,” said Math Intervention Teacher Tiffany Morgan.

As this innovative approach to behavior management continues to unfold, it’s clear that Adairville Elementary School is committed to creating a positive and rewarding learning environment for its students. The success of The Cardinal’s Nest could serve as a model for other schools seeking creative ways to promote good behavior among their students.

“Here at Adairville School we really emphasize and focus on positive reinforcement,” Morgan said. “We feel that children really flourish and rise to the occasion when we focus on the positive.”

With this exciting initiative in place, Adairville School has seen improved behavior, increased student engagement, and a stronger sense of pride in its cardinal-themed rewards store.

