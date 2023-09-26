Demolition begins on historic State St. building following July fire

There is no set timeline for when the demolition will be completed.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Demolition recently began on the McIntire Building, the former home to Senator Rand Paul’s local office and the Kerrick Bachert Law Office.

Since catching fire in July, the historic building has been partially reduced to a pile of rubble as the Bowling Green Fire Department continues its investigation into the cause of the fire.

WBKO has reached out to BGFD for an update on the investigation, though there has not been a response yet.

There is no timeline yet on how long the demolition will take. Only one of the affected building owners has submitted demolition permits, meaning extra precautions must be taken to prevent a domino effect.

